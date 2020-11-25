Gov. Edwards thanks healthcare workers this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is taking time this Thanksgiving to extend his thanks to the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 in Louisiana.

“The work and dedication of our healthcare workers is nothing short of heroic, and I am going to do everything in my power to continue supporting them and our mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Edwards said. “It’s because of their commitment to delivering quality care that more and more families are able to welcome their loved ones back home.”

Yesterday, Edwards announced a step back in statewide coronavirus restrictions as new cases continue to spike across the state.

Among a slate of restrictions including limits on the amount of customers in bars, churches, and gyms, Edwards strongly recommends that Louisiana residents do not travel for the holiday season.

“If the people of Louisiana insist we enforce our way through this, we’re doomed to failure,” Edwards said. “We’re going to ask people to comply, we’re going to do compliance visits and we’re going to respond to complaints.”