LIVE AT 3 PM: Gov. Edwards to give weekly update on COVID-19 response

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

The LDH reported 4,339 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 32 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 258,914 and deaths to 6,684.