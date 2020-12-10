The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

LIVE AT 3 PM: Gov. Edwards to give weekly update on COVID-19 response

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.

The LDH reported 4,339 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 32 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 258,914 and deaths to 6,684.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss