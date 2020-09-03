Gov. Edwards to hold 10:30 a.m. briefing on Louisiana Hurricane Laura recovery

Gov. John Bel Edwards shared a reminder Tuesday from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that it is ‘critically important to be mindful of restrictions and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the Labor Day holiday approaches.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing on recovery efforts, one week to the day after a powerful Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

On Wednesday, Edwards said the state will likely spend more than $700 million responding to the storm and its aftermath, with a large portion of the costs going to sheltering more than 11,000 evacuees in hotels.

He cautioned the state’s residents to be realistic about “the long road ahead of us” to recover from Hurricane Laura.

“There’s been an awful lot of progress made in terms of the resources being brought to bear,” the governor said at a news conference. But he added: “There’s still a very, very long way to go, however.”

The governor praised the effort of the Louisiana National Guard during this third tour of Lake Charles on Wednesday afternoon while visiting a relief supply distribution staging point at the Lake Charles Civic Center. National guard soldiers handed out bottled water, ice, and tarps to residents needing help.

“In addition to the response to Laura, they continue to do the COVID testing. They continue to run food shelters across the state of Louisiana. They’re providing security. They’re clearing routes of debris. There’s no shortage of missions they can do.”

