Gov. Edwards to hold 3 p.m. briefing on Louisiana hurricane, COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
The briefing comes a day after a judge rejected a challenge to thwart Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency COVID-19 orders, a decision Attorney General Jeff Landry has appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The mask mandate and other coronavirus-related restrictions in phase 3 extended last week by Edwards will remain in place unless the higher court overturns 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant’s decision.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.