The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Gov. Edwards to hold 3 p.m. briefing on Louisiana hurricane, COVID-19 response

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The briefing comes a day after a judge rejected a challenge to thwart Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency COVID-19 orders, a decision Attorney General Jeff Landry has appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The mask mandate and other coronavirus-related restrictions in phase 3 extended last week by Edwards will remain in place unless the higher court overturns 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant’s decision.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss