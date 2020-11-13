Gov. Edwards to hold 3 p.m. briefing on Louisiana hurricane, COVID-19 response

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

The briefing comes a day after a judge rejected a challenge to thwart Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency COVID-19 orders, a decision Attorney General Jeff Landry has appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The mask mandate and other coronavirus-related restrictions in phase 3 extended last week by Edwards will remain in place unless the higher court overturns 19th Judicial District Judge William Morvant’s decision.