Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana, state’s response

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 early Tuesday afternoon as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to rise amid a third wave of the pandemic.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 971 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 24 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases to 221,160 and deaths to 6,284.

After noting on Friday that hospitalizations per capita for the state have increased over the 14 days, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Louisiana passed the 1,000-mark on Sunday, reaching its highest point since August.

Louisiana remains in Phase 3 under orders extended earlier this month through December 4 as the governor and state public health officials expressed concern about the rise in cases and hospitalizations around the state.

Last week, Edwards released a video and statement urging residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID during the holidays to ease the strain on healthcare workers and help keep hospitals across from becoming overwhelmed.