Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on hurricane response, COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a news conference to discuss testing statistics and contact tracing pertaining to COVID-10, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to Hurricanes Delta and Laura Thursday afternoon and is also expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Wednesday, October 21, there were 177,399 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 5,584 deaths.

Data released from the White House on Wednesday shows that Louisiana is doing better than their southern peers when it comes to COVID-19. Louisiana is one of the 15 states in the “orange zone” for new cases per-capita while most states in the country are in the “red zone.”

The state is ranked 36th for new weekly cases per capita.

