Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 & tropical storm media briefing on June 3

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he is holding a media briefing Wednesday, June 3 about Louisiana’s activity related to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

According to the Office of the Governor, the briefing will also be about the state’s response to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, June 2, there were 40,746 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,724 deaths.

Details are as follows: 2:30 p.m. News Conference (Open Media)

  • Governor’s Press Room (Fourth Floor) 
  • Louisiana State Capitol 
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70802

