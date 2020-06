Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to share an update on the impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall on the southeast Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon.

The governor is also expected to offer an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

