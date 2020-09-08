Gov. Edwards to hold storm recovery briefing, expected to update coronavirus reopening plans

Gov. John Bel Edwards shared a reminder Tuesday from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that it is ‘critically important to be mindful of restrictions and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the Labor Day holiday approaches.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to share the latest on Louisiana’s response to and recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The governor is also expected to discuss whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening or move into Phase 3 coronavirus reopening restrictions. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

Edwards’ media briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 250 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Tuesday.

Edwards has repeatedly noted that decisions on reopening are based on gating criteria set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and they include rates of positivity per 100,000 population in the state, as well as the rate of new cases over a 14-day period.

The governor has also warned that schools reopening across the state along with all of the additional movement resulting from Hurricane Laura and a slowdown in testing, as well as the possibility that the Labor Day weekend could result in spike similar to the one that followed Memorial Day are all factors in that decision.

