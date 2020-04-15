Gov. Edwards to host monthly radio call-in show Wednesday, followed by COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his next media briefing about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon following his monthly statewide call-in radio show, Ask the Governor.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Ask the Governor is broadcast at 2 p.m. on radio stations statewide, including 710 KEEL in Shreveport, and streamed online at wrkf.org and gov.louisiana.gov.

The toll-free number to call is 1-877-217-5757.

Gov. Edwards said in his briefing Tuesday that acting Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux will attend Wednesday’s briefing, to discuss how the state will move forward with K-12 public education, which has been moved online since . Edwards has previously said he wanted to meet with state education leaders to be sure he understood what they are asking with their request to close schools for the rest of the academic year, although he also said, “there’s a really good chance I’m going to quickly do what they’re asking me to do.”

Edwards closed all Louisiana K-12 public schools by emergency order March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and last week extended the closure through April 30.

As of Tuesday, April 14, there were 21,518 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,013 deaths.

