WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to share COVID-19 update as cases rise to over 70K

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response as the number of cases rise over 70,000.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 1,891 on Wednesday, with another 20 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 70,151 and 3,231 deaths.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 95 percent of the cases reported to the state Wednesday were community spread and 39% of the cases involve individuals aged 29 and under.

The LDH says collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 1, 2020 and July 8, 2020.

There are 192 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, 111 of them in Caddo, bringing the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,946. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 243 deaths in Caddo, which is two more deaths than the 241 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Thursday evening.

Bossier Parish also added another 43 cases, Webster 11, and Sabine ten. Natchitoches added six new cases. De Soto and Bienville added four each. No new deaths were reported Wednesday in any of the nine NWLA parishes.

As of noon Wednesday, July 8, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,946 case(s) | 243 death(s) | 477 state tests | 65,356 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,142 case(s) | 36 death(s) | 71 state tests | 25,666 commercial tests

De Soto – 394 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 75 state tests | 5,394 commercial tests

Webster – 459 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 176 state tests | 7,955 commercial tests

Claiborne – 135 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,480 commercial tests

Bienville – 248 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 212 state tests | 3,179 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 340 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 330 state tests | 4,893 commercial tests

Sabine – 130 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 186 state tests | 3,099 commercial tests

Red River – 66 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 43 state tests | 1,040 commercial tests

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus have dropped by three since Tuesday, from 1,025 to 1,022. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped from 109 to 104. Similarly, hospitalizations in Region 7 dropped by three after reaching 224 Tuesday, which is how many were hospitalized at peak on May 10.

Rising hospitalizations here prompted Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to announce Monday he would be issuing an emergency order requiring customers to wear masks when entering businesses in the city.

Perkins signed that order Wednesday morning and later noted on his Facebook page that the 111 new cases reported in Caddo Parish reflect a positive test rate of more than 10 percent.

“That number continues to creep up, which demonstrates community spread,” said Perkins.

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Tuesday, June 30, that number stood at 43,026 and it had not been updated as of midday Wednesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

