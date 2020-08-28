Gov. Edwards to tour Laura damage in Central and North Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards, along with members of his cabinet, will be flying over Central and North Louisiana parishes on Friday, August 28, to survey the damage caused by Laura.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to meet with local leaders on Friday afternoon.

Afterward, Gov. Edwards will be holding a press conference at the Ruston Regional Airport to discuss the damage. That press conference was originally expected to begin at 4 PM but has since been moved up to 2:30 PM due to weather.

A live-stream of the conference will be viewable within this article.

