LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards gives daily COVID-19 briefing after touring PPE production at Pete Maravich Assembly Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to visit LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday to see the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, followed by a media briefing about Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus.
The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
As of Thursday, April 16, there were 22,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and 1,156 deaths.
RELATED: LDH: Regional projections show Louisiana could be grappling with COVID-19 until the end of the year
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of COVID-19 scam
- LA Association of School Superintendents address loss of learning concern in open letter
- You won’t see a stimulus check if you have unpaid child support
- Louisiana man gets “parade send-off” from hospital after COVID-19 recovery
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson hopes to start lifting parts of state’s restrictions May 4