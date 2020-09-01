Gov. Edwards to update Louisiana response to Hurricane Laura at 2 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about the state’s response to Hurricane Laura Tuesday afternoon following a Unified Command Group meeting.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing about the state’s response to Hurricane Laura Tuesday afternoon following a Unified Command Group meeting.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

In his Monday briefing, Edwards said there are more than 10,000 evacuees staying in hotels around the state following Hurricane Laura, most of them in the New Orleans area, and more than 324,000 still without power across the state.

The governor also reiterated his warning from Sunday that residents are in for a long recovery.

“This is going to be a very different storm to recover from. It’s going to take some time because the damage was so extensive and so catastrophic.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.