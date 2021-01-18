Gov. John Bel Edwards to attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

(KLFY) Gov. John Bel Edwards will be attending the inauguration of President and Vice-President elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The announcement was made Monday.

In a social media post, Governor Edwards said:

“…This ceremony will mark a chance for a fresh start, new energy and bold leadership to overcome the many significant challenges facing our country.”