Governor John Bel Edwards scheduled to meet with President Trump Wednesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at a press conference regarding updates to coronavirus in the state, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

(KLFY) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced late Tuesday that he will be meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence Wednesday at the White House.

Edwards announced the meeting via social media adding that “I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time.”

The meeting comes just two days after Governor John Bel Edwards announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay at home order through May 15.

Other talking points of the proposed meeting were not elaborated on by the Governor.

During the state’s daily coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday, Edwards announced that he would not hold a meeting Wednesday.

Since that time he has announced his travel plans to Washington D.C., and says he will return with the task force briefing on Thursday.