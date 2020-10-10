Gov. Edwards warns ‘danger is not over’ after Hurricane Delta leaves state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday Hurricane Delta may not have been as powerful as Hurricane Laura, which hit the same area six weeks ago, but it was much bigger and still caused significant damage.

Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm around 6 p.m. Friday evening in southwest Louisiana near Creole, only about 12 miles east of where Hurricane Laura struck in late August. The storm packed top winds of 100 mph (155 kph).

“The forecasts ahead of the storm appears to have been quite accurate as far as the surge, the wind, and the rain,” Edwards said during a briefing early Saturday afternoon.

“While the impacts were evidenced across a large portion of the state, it’s obvious that the hardest-hit areas appear to be Southwest Louisiana in Cameron, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Allen, Vermillion, and Acadia Parishes. So obviously, this was a very serious, very large and powerful storm that produced significant amounts of damage.”Edwards said search and rescue sweeps were ongoing in Southwest Louisiana, and that ten individuals had been rescued in Rapides Parish and another 80 more have been assisted with evacuation and relocation following the storm.

The governor said there are now 9,441 Louisianans are now in state and parish shelters, 935 of them evacuated because of Delta. Most of them are being sheltered in hotels, and more than 2,000 of them are in Texas. The vast majority of people evacuating from Hurricane Delta overnight Friday were sheltered in Bastrop and Edwards said there were “well over 800.” He said more could seek shelter in the coming days, as they did following Laura.

The Louisiana National Guard has more than 3,000 guardsmen activated in support of recovery operations, setting up distribution points for food, water, and ice, as well as assisting with security at shelters and for law enforcement, particularly in Calcasieu Parish.

There have been no fatalities reported as of midday Saturday as a result of the storm.

“But as we know, just because the storm itself has passed and exited the state, that doesn’t mean the danger is over,” warned Edwards, noting that only one of the deaths in Hurricane Laura was a direct result of the storm itself. Of the 27 that deaths in the days following Laura were from heat-related illness, carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, and traumatic incidents while working on roofs and clearing debris.

Because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its windfield, the governor said there were more power outages than there were after Laura, with more than 688,000 without power at peak following Delta. As of noon Saturday, the number of outagaes was down to about 600,000 and Edwards said restoration appears to be moving more rapidly because the damage was not as significant. Still, he said, 25% of power customers in the state lost power.

There are about 10,000 utility workers in the state working to restore power. While utility companies are still in doing initial damage assessment, Edwards said it was expected to be restored much sooner this time around, especially in areas further north. The issues this time, Edwards said, is not transmission, but distribution-related, requiring the replacement of utility poles and the like.

Following the news conference, The governor and cabinet members were set to travel to areas impacted by the Hurricane to join local officials and lawmakers to survey the damage.

“And before we get there, we already know that there will be damage in Southwest Louisiana that will be very difficult to differentiate between what was caused by Hurricane Laura and what was caused by Hurricane Delta. But what we know is that tens of thousands of Louisianans, as we speak, are in a very difficult situation and we are going to do everything we can, working with our federal and local partners, to make sure that their needs just as soon as we possibly can.

The governor said the state would be working get the federal government to allow both storms to be combined for the purposes of federal disaster aid, to the extent that would be possible.

By 10 a.m., Delta had weakened to a tropical depression and was bringing heavy rain to western Mississippi.

