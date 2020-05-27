Governor: One child has died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday there are 13 confirmed cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Louisiana, and one child has died from the illness that has been linked to the coronavirus.

“I do want you to know that is in Louisiana,” Edwards said during Wednesday’s press briefing. “It is something that is real, it is happening around the country, and it’s happening here in Louisiana.”

MIS-C a condition in children where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, brain, eyes, and other organs.

“We don’t know exactly what causes it, but we know there is a relationship with the virus,” said Edwards, who added that many children with the condition had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“It can be serious and it can be deadly, but most children diagnosed with this condition do get better with appropriate medical care.”

Four children remain hospitalized as of Wednesday, May 27, Edwards said. The cases range in age from zero to 19, with a median age of 11.

For a diagnosis of MIS-C, the patient has to be under 21 with a fever and inflammation in at least two organs that require hospitalization, and have no other plausible diagnosis. The patient must also have tested positive for COVID-19.

This month, the Department of Health has issued two statewide alerts to health care workers urging providers to report MIS-C cases to the state, which will now be reporting data weekly on the Louisiana Department of Health online COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday, May 27, there were 38,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 2,617 deaths.

