Governor tours Barry impacts in Plaquemines, Terrebonne parishes

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured Barry-related storm damage in Plaquemines and Terrebonne Parish Monday morning.

Traveling with other state and federal officials, Edwards toured areas in Plaquemines, Terrebonne, and St. Mary parishes, and also flew over the Lower Dularge East Levee in Terrebone Parish before heading to Morgan City, near where Barry made landfall over the weekend.

At a media briefing following the stop in Plaquemines Parish, Edwards praised how the state’s infrastructure stood up to the storm.

“We did not have a single levee that failed in Louisiana.”

While Barry did deliver some damage, Gov. Edwards said the storm wasn’t as severe as predicted.

“We’re very faithful people. Sometimes, those explanations don’t come from science.”

Barry moved onshore at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marsh Island and Intracoastal City as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, weakening shortly afterward to a Tropical Storm. It slowly moved north-northwest into Louisiana while diminishing in intensity.

