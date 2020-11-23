Graffiti of monkey heads covered multiple downtown Lafayette buildings; police searching for suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police have released a still image of a suspect they believe spray painted monkey heads on buildings in the downtown Lafayette area.

Lafayette police said that multiple businesses and other properties were tagged with the graffiti and that in addition to the monkey heads, the suspect appears to have spray painted his own initials next to the monkey heads.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Lafayette Police or Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Penalties range from a Class B misdemeanor to first-degree felony and are are based on the amount of damage caused by the graffiti.