Grambling church ‘engulfed in flames’

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE) – An overnight fire has destroyed a Grambling church.
According to Pastor Damian Wilson of China Grove Missionary Baptist Church, he received a call about 2 A.M. saying the church was ‘engulfed in flames’.
We spoke to members of the church about this horrific event, and they say they are devastated by this loss, as China Grove was a historical landmark in their community.
Pastor Wilson says they were gearing up for their annual ‘Christmas at the Grove’ celebration, and right now, all this seems unreal.
He also states that once they have more information from the fire marshal’s office, they plan to begin the process to rebuild.
We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
