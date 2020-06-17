Grambling State University partners with the Louisiana National Guard for drainage improvement project

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE) – Flooding won’t be an issue much longer at Grambling State University as they are getting some help from the federal level.

The university is teaming up with the Louisiana National Guard to fix multiple areas that are prone to flooding.

The campus dealt with flooding in 2019 caused by obstructions from debris, which lead to damage of the University’s drainage system.

In addition to new infrastructure, this project is allowing students interested in pursuing the national guard to be involved as well.

“They essentially want to move about 37,000 cubic yards, or feet of debris out of here, and then we’ll clear and groom about 108,000 square feet of area for the university.” Keith Waddell, Adjutant General of the Louisiana National Guard said.

“Thankful to Governor Edwards for seeing the value in putting this partnership together.” Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University said.

The project has been underway since the June 1st and should be completed by August 1st.

(Note: A previous version of this article had the name of the Adjutant General of the Louisiana National Guard misspelled. This has been corrected.)

