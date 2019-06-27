Grand Jury: Officers cleared in fatal Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish grand jury has determined that the officers and deputies that shot and killed a man following a high speed chase were justified.

The shooting happened in Shreveport on April 10.

Shreveport Police say Trivensky Odom led them, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police on a high-speed chase through Caddo Parish and Shreveport.

Police say before the chase, Odom shot a man in the leg and held a gun to his brother’s head and then stole his brother’s car.

The chase ended at Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue after officers deployed spike strips. Leaders with Shreveport Police, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police say their six officers were forced to fire when Odom refused to stop and surrender.

