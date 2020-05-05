Graphic Packaging alerts Louisiana Workforce Commission of 56 layoffs

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Graphic Packaging International has notified state officials that the paper mill will be laying off approximately 56 people on June 13.

According to the 2020 WARN Notices from the Louisiana Workforce Commision (LWC), LWC was notified of the layoffs on April 29, 2020. The layoffs are expected to happen on June 13, 2020.

WARN offers protection to workers, their families, and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs. This notice must be provided to either affected workers or their representatives (e.g., a labor union), to the State Dislocated Worker Unit, and to the appropriate unit of local government.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell released the following statement in response to the notice:

“Graphic Packaging is very important not only to the City of West Monroe but our entire community. The company is one of our largest employers and contributors to the economy. We are disappointed to hear about the discontinued operations of paper machine #1, but we are very happy to know that the West Monroe Mill is very strong and continues to see investment in paper machines #6 and #7 which produce beverage cartons and food packaging products. Graphic Packaging is trying to retain as many of its employees as they can within the company. The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce has offered its services to assist employees with finding new employment.” Staci Albritton Mitchell, City of West Monroe Mayor

We have reached out to Graphic Packaging for further comment.

