GSU students receive $2.6M in relief grants

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Students at Grambling State University have received $2.6 million in relief grants after experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress provides financial support to qualifying students.

At Grambling State, over 3,700 students were eligible for the CARES Act funding which was signed into law March 27.

President Rick Gallot said, “Financial support is one of many ways that we’re grateful to show our students that in every circumstance we are here to support their advancement.”

GSU will also offer CARES Act grants of $100 or $200 for each qualified student enrolled in Summer I courses. The University will continue to process the applications and will award funds to students by June 30.

For more information, visit the University’s COVID-19 site at www.gram.edu/coronavirus.

