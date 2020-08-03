GSU teams up with Whataburger to open student resource room

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University is teaming up with Whataburger® to meet the financial and nutritional needs of its students.

On Monday GSU’s Student Government Association and Graduate Student Government Association announced a partnership with the fast-food restaurant chain to open the Tiger Resource Room Powered by Whataburger ® in the Favrot Student Union during the 2020 fall semester.

The Tiger Resource Room will include a food pantry and resource center for students needing additional support.

Grambling State University 2019-2020 SGA President Steven Wilson said, “Our student needs assessment showed 80 percent of Grambling students struggle with food insecurity, and Student Government leaders knew the need for a resource room was great.”

After a survey of more than 500 students revealed financial hardship, nutrition, and security as top student welfare concerns, Grambling State University’s student governing associations sought to establish a joint venture with internal and external stakeholders to organize and operate a food pantry and resource center for emergency food supplies and basic hygiene needs.

Grambling State University 2019-2020 GSGA President Karmel Reeves said, “I was actually able to personally see the impact by realizing where my brother would have been had I not been present. When his meal plan swipes ran out, he went to the cafeteria and was shocked that he couldn’t get a meal. I realized there had to be another way for students on this campus to be able to meet their basic needs. Our students frequent Whataburger all the time, and I think having the brand associated with the resource room is going to make people excited to come.”

GSU’s food services contractor, SodexoMAGIC, has joined Whataburger to support the program. Food will also be provided for the pantry through a partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

A Tiger Resource Room steering committee consisting of students from the University’s SGA, GSGA, and Favrot Student Union Board will provide ongoing advisement for the student-operated resource.

Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson said, “Whataburger is committed to helping students achieve their dreams of a college education and reach career goals. All too often, these can be impacted by the struggle for basic needs. We hope the Tiger Resource Room will provide students healthy food and essential supplies to allow them to successfully continue on their college education journey.”

Executive Director at the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana Jean Toth said, “When someone is struggling with hunger, it is difficult to focus on learning. The Tiger Resource Room is such a good investment in the success of the students at Grambling. Thank you to Whataburger for helping to make this a reality for the University, and improving the health of Grambling students.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.