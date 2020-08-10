GSU to establish Doug Williams sports education center

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Grambling State University has announced that it is establishing a sports education center with former NFL quarterback and coach Doug Williams.

According to GSU, the purpose of the Doug Williams Center for the Study of Race and Politics in Sports will be to engage public education and develop potential social and political solutions to issues concerning professional sports.

The Center will be supported by the National Football League Campus Connection program and collaborate with the Eddie G. Robinson Museum.

NFL Executive and GSU Alumni Doug Williams said, “Politics and race have historically been intertwined in the sporting world. It’s not a new concept, but it is one that we must educate our future leaders on to cultivate an ideal environment for the next wave of great athletes, coaches, and sports leadership.”

Grambling State has sent more players to the NFL than any other Historically Black College and University, including Williams who was the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

In 2010, The University became home to the Eddie G. Robinson Museum, which commemorates the many contributions of University legends to national and global professional sports.

GSU President Rick Gallot said, “The sports legacy left by the great Coach Eddie Robinson and so many others makes GSU uniquely positioned as a home for this type of education. It’s never been clearer that these conversations are essential to making a lasting impact on our athletes and the politics of the sports industry.”

In 1974, Grambling State became the first Historically Black College and University to offer a master’s degree in sports marketing. In 2020, the Doug Williams Center will serve as an academic hub for understanding the intersection of professional sports, politics and race can be used to progress social justice among other key objectives.

Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Connie Walton said, “Students can expect assignments that explore the historic significance of sports in racial justice as well as modern case studies like Colin Kaepernick’s protest. We are looking forward to the progressive ideas and brilliant initiatives that our students put forth as a result of these relevant studies.”

Campus Connection is just one of several HBCU-focused programs the NFL has implemented to recognize and strengthen its relationships with HBCUs across the country.

Through Campus Connection, the NFL will support Grambling State students with career development opportunities such as involvement in career fairs, case study programs, and the Executive Leaders Series hosted by NFL personnel.

Student support will also include participation in the NFL Experienceship program which provides nominated students hands-on experience and networking opportunities at NFL Tentpole events.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said, “The NFL-HBCU partnership acknowledges, celebrates and honors the history and impact HBCUs and their players have had on the game of football. We are pleased to honor Grambling State’s historic contribution to both football and the nation by driving awareness for students of color opportunities in professional football beyond the playing field.”

Grambling State’s Athletics legacy

Grambling State University’s international reputation for excellence in athletics stems from numerous historic contributions and continues to push the boundaries with record-breaking performers.

Coach Eddie G. Robinson, known as the “Winningest Coach in NCAA History” upon retirement, won 408 games at Grambling State during a football coaching career that stretched from 1941-1997. The wins include nine Black College National Championships and 17 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee graduated over 80 percent of his players and saw more than 200 of his student athletes play in the NFL, including four who are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Athletic Director and Vice President of Student Affairs at Grambling State Dr. David Ponton said, “From Coach Wilbert Ellis’s legendary baseball career that began in the 1970s to Shakyla Hill’s historic women’s basketball performance in 2019, Grambling State has the magic when it comes to coaching and athletic success. We are now channeling that aptitude into this Center for the purpose of broadening our students’ education and opening minds in our community.”

About the Doug Williams Center for the Study of Race & Politics in Sports

The Doug Williams Center for the Study of Race and Politics in Sports will engage domestic and global conversations on race and politics in sports aimed at helping to identify, analyze, and develop feasible solutions. The Center will leverage the expertise of an advisory board that will include academic leaders, athletes, politicians, and activists to:

Examine the historical role of sports and politics in addressing racial inequality and disadvantage in the domestic and global contexts;

Contribute to national discussions related to race, politics, and diversity in sports;

promote critical, interdisciplinary, and innovative research and approaches to understanding race and discrimination;

Serve as a think tank to generate insights, identify trends and solutions necessary to achieve positive and sustainable change on race issues;

Collaborate with the NCAA and professional sports leagues to address issues of racial barriers, diversity, and access in athletics;

Produce tangible products promoting and addressing the challenging issues of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

More about the Center can be learned at raceandpoliticsinsports.com.

