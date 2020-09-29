Hail Endymion! Super parade will roll in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a little taste of normality that many New Orleanians have been longing for.

On Tuesday. the Krewe of Endymion announced that planning for the 2021 parade is “well underway.”

“The Krewe plans to hold all functions as usual dependent upon any COVID-19 related restrictions imposed by the City of New Orleans,” said an email that went out to all current riders Tuesday. “Thank you for your commitment to being a part of Endymion 2021.”

Additionally, the email explains that the expenditures needed to keep 2021 planning on course have so far been funded membership dues.

Endymion product order forms, host hotel information as well as seating applications for the 2021 Coronation and Extravaganza will be sent in the near future.