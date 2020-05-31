The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Happening Monday: Edwards to address plans for Phase 2

Louisiana News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will lay out his plans Monday on possibly moving the state into phase 2 of reopening.

During his briefing on Friday, Edwards said the state continues to move in the right direction in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are doing better, but we still have a long way to go,” Edwards said.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 39,916, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,686.

That’s an increase of 339 cases and six more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

