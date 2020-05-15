Heavy rains force water rescues in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents in parts of Louisiana are keeping a close eye on rivers after heavy rainfall flooded streets and homes.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday that its deputies were rescuing people from homes and vehicles in the Madisonville area and the Highway 1077 corridor.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Bogue Falaya River in Covington, the Tchefuncte River above U.S. 190 and the Tangipahoa River near Robert.

