Heavy rains lead to flooding in New Orleans

(NBC News) – Heavy rains have inundated New Orleans streets causing flooding throughout the city.

The strong weather system brought heavy rain and wind to the area.

As flood waters started to rise, the city lifted parking restrictions and police started putting up barricades in areas that easily flood.

Street flooding has forced public transit to halt service until the streets are clear.

All of this is taking place as the area braces for the possibility of tropical storms that could start to form in the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.