Help Crime Stoppers catch suspects wanted for domestic abuse, theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport authorities need your assistance putting three suspects wanted for domestic abuse and other crimes behind bars.

These are the three suspects detectives are on the lookout for:

Jataurus Jamison, 33, last known address 1158 Prospect St., is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery charge.

Demarcus Brown, 27, last known address 1137 Prospect St., is wanted on a Domestic Abuse Battery charge.

Sheila Cook, 31, last known address is 110 E. Elmwood St., is wanted on an Illegal Possession of Stolen Things charge.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jamison, Brown or Cook, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

