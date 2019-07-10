Help SPD reunite missing 17-year-old with her family

Breaking News
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a Shreveport teenager who has been missing for a week.

Family members say 17-year-old Makayla Williams was last seen around 11 p.m. July 3 in the 3500 block of Kingswood Dr. where she had been staying with relatives.

Makayla was wearing blue jeans, a red colored shirt and black Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Makayla’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (318) 673-6955.

