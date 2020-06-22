Hepatitis A cases increasing in the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hepatitis A cases are on the rise in Louisiana.

Since January 1, 2018, there have been 959 Hepatitis A cases in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health describes Hepatitis A this way:

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is a vaccine-preventable illness that is easily spread through close contact, as well as from sharing injection and non-injection drugs.

There have been three deaths in connection with Hepatitis A between January 1, 2018 and June 16, 2020.

If you have these symptoms, you might have Hepatitis A:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored bowel movements

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

The ages of those who have contracted Hepatitis A range from 5 to 81.

The Louisiana Office of Public Health emphasizes that these certain groups are more at risk:

People reporting drug use (injection and non-injection)

People experiencing homelessness

Men who have sex with men

Incarcerated or recently incarcerated individuals

People who have been in close contact of someone infected with Hepatitis A

The Louisiana Office of Public Health stresses that “an infected person can transmit the virus to others up to two weeks before symptoms appear, and even those who do not experience symptoms can transmit the virus to others.”

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends that the following people get routine hepatitis A vaccinations:

All children at age 1 year

Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common

Family and caregivers of adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common

Men who have sexual encounters with other men

Users of recreational drugs, whether injected or not

People with chronic or long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C

People with clotting-factor disorders

People with direct contact with others who have hepatitis A

Any person wishing to obtain immunity (protection)

The Louisiana Office of Public Health provided this map which shows Hepatitis A cases by parish: