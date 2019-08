GRAMBLING, La. (8/4/2019) — According to NBC 10 viewers who reached out to our newsroom, Hill’s Station burned Sunday evening.

Makayla Hill sent us video of the building as it smoldered Sunday night. She says it started around 7 p.m. She says it’s known as Hill’s Station and as Mom’s & Pop’s.

No one was hurt. No word at this time on what caused the fire.