Hospital capacity concerns grow as state sees increase in COVID cases

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana hospitals are seeing another surge in the number of COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t know what’s going to come in the door from moment to moment. We have beds at this point. We’re admitting more patients. That has changed over this last week, but tomorrow we could be inundated with patients or even by this evening, be inundated with patients where the availability of beds are tight,” said Monica Nijoka, Chief Nursing Officer at Baton Rouge General.

Nijoka said her big concern is keeping health care workers healthy while take care of patients.

Hospitalizations are at record numbers nationwide and have increased in Louisiana over the last few days.

Numbers released Thursday from the Louisiana Department of Health show more than 1,325 COVID patients in hospitals.

Coronavirus data from the Louisiana Dept. of Health for 12/3/2020

“In the month of November, we doubled the number of folks who were in the hospital in Louisiana with COVID-19,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

If the trend isn’t reversed soon, experts said we could have a hospital capacity problem, not just for COVID patients, but all patients.

Nijoka added, “You don’t know if your family members are carriers or if they are going to spready it to you. So wear your mask, even with family and don’t have really large gatherings.”

