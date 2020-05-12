Huey Long time capsule in Louisiana Capitol to open in 2031

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A time capsule buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol building by former Gov. Huey Long will be opened in 2031, a century after it was concealed.

Senate President Page Cortez said Tuesday that Long wanted the time capsule opened 100 years after it was buried, so lawmakers will honor that request.

Until 2031, the Senate wants to display the unopened time capsule on the first floor of the Capitol. Cortez says the Senate intends to work with the state archives office on a protective display that won’t damage the capsule.

Long and architect Leon Weiss concealed the copper box behind the cornerstone in the northwest corner of the Capitol building in 1931, according to the Senate.

The box was found during research for rehabilitation of the historic landmark. Senate officials decided to remove the time capsule because the building’s current architects said planned construction would make it impossible to reach the capsule in the future.

Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon said the box is in a sealed cage on the 24th floor of the Capitol away from the public until a display is determined.

By: Associated Press

