“Hug Curtain” trends helps families stay close

PIERRE PART, La. (BRProud) – A local woman is going viral for her hug curtain.

Last week we brought you the story of Kathy Alleman of Pierre Part, Louisiana.

Alleman found a fun, creative way to hug her family during the Coivd-19 outbreak.

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media and has inspired others to find their way to reach out to family and friends.

Aleman says she suggests disinfecting the curtain after each use.

Kathy Alleman hugged her parents through a transparent shower curtain, also known as “the hug curtain.” https://www.brproud.com/news/pierre-part-woman-finds-creative-way-to-hug-her-parents-during-covid-19-outbreak/