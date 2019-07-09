Hundreds remember the life of retired Troop G Commander

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds gathered Monday morning to remember the life of a retired captain who served in law enforcement for nearly three decades.

People filled the First Bossier church to remember Louisiana State Police Commander, Steve Robinson.

He began his career 1990 and worked in patrol, criminal intelligence and gaming during his tenure as a trooper.

He was 56 when he passed away from medical issues.

