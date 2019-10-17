Hurricane Center: Tropical storm likely along Gulf Coast

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm that will hit the northern U.S. Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

The National Hurricane Center says the low pressure system is likely to develop into a tropical or subtropical system on Thursday.

Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Louisiana and the northern Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Mississippi line to the Big Bend area of Florida.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located about 620 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving to the north at 8 mph (13 kmh) with a northeastern turn expected.

Heavy rain is possible across parts of the Southeast.

