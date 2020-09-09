Hurricane Laura exacerbates mosquito problems with livestock

Horses with coverings to protect them from mosquitoes graze in a pasture at Iowa, Louisiana. Photo by Bruce Schultz/LSU AgCenter

IOWA, La. (LSU AgCenter) – Hordes of mosquitoes pushed out of the marsh by Hurricane Laura continue to menace livestock.

“The population just exploded in the southwest part of the state,” said Jeremy Hebert, LSU AgCenter agent in Acadia Parish.

Spraying programs in several parishes have made a big difference. “The spraying has dropped the populations tremendously. It’s made a night-and-day difference,” Hebert said.

Jimmy Meaux, AgCenter agent in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes, said mosquitoes remain a severe problem, but spraying programs have started to control the pest.

Hebert said he has talked to several cattle owners who have lost as many as eight head. He also heard of three mosquito-related deaths of horses.

AgCenter regional livestock specialist Vince Deshotel said cattle confined in small holding pastures were starting to show signs of stress made worse by the heat and increasing insect populations. Cattle deaths from mosquitoes are widespread.

“I lost a bull Friday night,” Deshotel said.

He said he met four other cattle producers during the weekend who were having to dispose of carcasses.

