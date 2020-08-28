Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Hurricane Laura leaves trail of damage in Cameron, La.

CAMERON, La. (KPRC) — Hurricane Laura left a trail of damage and seawater in Cameron, Louisiana, where the eye of the Category 4 storm came ashore.

The Category 4 storm came ashore near Cameron around 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Later in the afternoon, siding and lumber ripped from homes littered the ground while other debris floated in a flooded waterside area.

Power poles and lines wilted after hurricane force winds battered the area. Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are happening in other parts of the state as Laura makes her way inland.

