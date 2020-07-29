Hurricane season is here: Are you covered?

(KTAL/KMSS) – With hurricane season underway, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding property owners about the importance of having an insurance plan so that your property and possessions are covered.

“I would dare say the Caddo-Bossier area is probably, if anything, a little less vulnerable for most of the state, so that it is an affordable coverage. It’s the most important insurance buy any property owner can make in the state of Louisiana.”

Commissioner Donelon says, unfortunately, people try to get insurance after the damage is already done and by then, it’s too late.

Click here for hurricane season preparedness tips from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

