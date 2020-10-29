Hurricane Zeta batters Lafitte

LAFITTE, La- Hurricane Zeta slammed much of southeast Louisiana yesterday, and the town of Lafitte got the brunt of it.

Gusts of wind, rain, and storm surge blasted the small fishing community after Zeta made landfall. The entire area remains without power after water flooded the roads and a casino boat crashed into Kerner Bridge.

After a busy season of avoiding storms, Lafitte Police Chief Marcel Rodriguez says, their luck ran out.

Rodriguez is working to get an elderly woman out of her home after Zeta’s winds pushed a trailer over and blocked her inside.