I-20 West shut down from Monroe to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say I-20 westbound is being shut down from Monroe to Shreveport due to icing issues.

“Travel on I-20 at this time is highly discouraged,” state police said in an alert shared on social media late Thursday afternoon. “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

According to LSP, motorists traveling westbound on I-20 entering Monroe will be required to exit onto the detour. Motorists traveling through Louisiana are encouraged to utilize Interstate 10. From I-20 west, exit at Hwy 165 south. Continue on Hwy 165 south until reaching I-10 in Lake Charles.

For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.If motorists should become stranded, they may utilize the *LSP (*577) system from a cell phone to contact the nearest LSP Troop to request help.

With nearly 60 major road closures around the state and many more open but “very treacherous,” especially in central and northern Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards implored drivers to stay off the roads in a briefing earlier in the day.

“Even if 511la.org shows a road is open, that doesn’t mean you should be out and about.”

Edwards said the Louisiana National Guard is bringing in wreckers and is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation to remove a number of 18-wheelers that have stopped on the side of the road and in some cases in the middle of it. This has been an issue along I-20 in Northwest Louisiana in particular, and the governor said the situation there “is going to be evolving.”