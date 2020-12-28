I-49 riders club hands out scholarships to four high school seniors in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A social organization that loves horseback riding is helping some local students further their education.

The I-49 riders held their 10th annual scholarship giveaway in Opelousas over the weekend.

A total of $2400 was awarded to four high school seniors who were chosen based on an essay, as well as their cumulative GPA.

A big congratulations to the winners: Keon Deante,’ Rashad Coleman, Alicia Lashawn King, and Jon’quarius McGhee.

“2020 has changed many things that we would normally do, and how we go about. Today we came together as a small group to give these recipients money to help with their future education as they go forward.”

The 10th annual anniversary dance was canceled due to the pandemic.