‘I am dedicated to the recovery of our community:’ Calcasieu Sheriff announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The sheriff in Calcasieu Parish, which was hit hard by Hurricane Laura, says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a post on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Tony Mancuso is under quarantine. The post does not say how Mancuso got the virus, but says he first tested positive on Saturday, September 5.

”Unfortunately earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on Facebook.

On Friday, Mancuso said maintaining safety and security after Hurricane Laura has been challenging in Calcasieu Parish, which remains without power more than a week later. The sheriff’s department itself suffered substantial damage, but deputies continue to serve the public while dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

”Although I tested positive I want the citizens of Calcasieu Parish to know I am dedicated to the recovery of our community. I will be continually working and quaranting in my office, away from everyone. Although I will not be able to attend any face to face meetings my Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory will be representing CPSO in my absence, and I will still be available for interviews and meetings through video or phone conferencing.” Sheriff Mancuso continued, ”I also want to take this time to remind our community that this virus is still affecting people and we need to continue to take precautions to prevent COVID-19.”

