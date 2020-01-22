Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 16-year-old runaway, 10 month-old infant

Live Now
Louisiana News
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help tracking down a missing runaway.

16-year-old Kylan Hardy left her home over the weekend with her 10-month old son and has not returned, Sheriff Spokesperson Wendell Raborn said.

She is believed to be in the company of the child’s father, 20-year-old Zonell Washington, of New Iberia.

A warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest, Raborn said.

Kylan is 5-foot-3, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, her family said.

The infant, born last March 15, is 29 pounds and 24 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow hoodie, black boots and blue jeans.

The couple is believed to be travelling in a green 2000 Honda Accord, license plate number 113 ARX. (pictured below)

If you see Kylan, the infant or Zonell Washigton, please call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office 337-369-3711.

