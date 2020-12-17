ICU Nurse on COVID vaccine, “It’s better than a ventilator”

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Tamekka Grant, an ICU Nurse at Baton Rouge General, jumped at the chance to be one of the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My mom was like, you’re going to get this vaccination. So, my mom was all for it. My father is actually getting the vaccination as well. He actually just got over COVID,” said Grant.

Grant is in the first group of 100 front line staff members to get the shot. She said several family members recovered from the virus.

Grant explained, “It’s safety for my family and myself and other people that I go around. Even when I go out and about on my daily chores of daily living, I have to think about my exposure. I’m constantly exposed to it while I’m at work. So, I have to be safe.”

Baton Rouge General received 1400 doses in its first shipment. Staff members who get one are encouraging others to do the same by wearing an “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker. They will get the second dose in 21 days.

“Even with this vaccine, right now, we don’t have that herd immunity that everybody’s talking about. So you need to remember. You need to wear your mask. You need to socially distance and you need to keep your hands clean,” said Connie DeLeo, Infection Preventionist at Baton Rouge General.

Although some masks may be scary, Grant and her co-workers said the vaccine is not.

“I would say what my mom told me. A vaccination is better than a ventilator and praying to God that you make it through,” said Grant.

LATEST POSTS