Inmate fighting for his life after lightning strike at Claiborne Parish jail

BATON ROUGE, La. – An inmate remains in critical condition following last night’s lightning strike at a jail in Claiborne Parish.

Around 6 p.m. Monday lightning struck 10 inmates while they were playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer.

All of the inmates were taken to the hospital with a variety of injuries including cuts, bruises, headaches, and dizziness.

Nine of the inmates have returned to prison and are doing fine.

The lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches. The strike hit the ground adjacent to the injured inmates.

For security reasons, officials will not release the names of the inmates or their locations.

